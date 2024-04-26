Police: Louisiana man killed woman during sex act, dismembered her

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (Scripps News Lafayette/Court TV) — A Louisiana man killed and dismembered a missing woman in his apartment, according to police.

An arrest affidavit in the case against Anthony Pierce Holland Jr., 29, details how police say he killed 23-year-old Sheryl Turner. Holland is charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond in Ouachita Parish.

In Jan., human remains were found in the Ouachita River. A month later, the remains were identified as Turner, who was last seen Dec. 31, 2023. Law enforcement told Scripps News Lafayette at the time it was a case that they’d “never seen before.”

According to the affidavit, investigators determined Holland and Turner started a relationship using the TextNow app. Holland picked Turner up from her mother’s home in New Iberia on Jan. 1. Her phone stopped transmitting the next day. At the time, her phone was connected to a WiFi network near Holland’s West Monroe apartment, the affidavit states.

The affidavit alleges that Holland told investigators he killed Turner during a sex act. After realizing she was dead, he dismembered her body, put it in bags and dumped the bags in a tributary of the Ouachita River, along with the knives he used and all her possessions that she had with her.

Investigators tracked Holland’s car on traffic cameras in the area where Turner’s body was found. It was captured on camera four days before her remains were discovered.

Investigators say blood was found in his apartment, including on a mattress and on the floor.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Lafayette, an E.W. Scripps Company.