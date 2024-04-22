Police: Man shot wife, chased ambulance taking her to hospital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Scripps News Tampa/Court TV) — A man was arrested after he allegedly shot his wife and then chased an ambulance that was transporting her to a local hospital.

Devin Hansen, 28, allegedly shot Yasmin Grijalva, 35, during an argument while visiting relatives on April 17, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The couple was visiting from out of state, police said.

When emergency crews arrived for Grijalva, police said Hansen had already fled in a black Cadillac CTS. An officer rode with Grijalva as she was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront.

Police said Hansen then began chasing the ambulance in the Cadillac on the interstate while nearby officers began to pursue him.

After the chase, police said the Cadillac crashed into some large landscaping rocks in a residential area. Hansen was arrested at the scene.

Grijalva was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hansen is charged with first-degree murder, fleeing and eluding, and misdemeanor domestic battery.