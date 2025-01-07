Preliminary hearing continues against suspect in Na’Ziyah Harris case

DETROIT (Scripps News Detroit) — The preliminary hearing for 41-year-old Jarvis Butts in the murder of 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris continued on Tuesday where several witnesses took the stand.

The hearing is expected to continue on Wednesday as the prosecution has six more witnesses who will testify.

On the stand Monday in 36th District Court was the teenager’s aunt, who was in a dating relationship with Butts and has five children with him.

Shannon Harris testified that after her niece went missing, she found inappropriate Instagram messages between Na’Ziyah and Butts.

RELATED | Man charged with impregnating, murdering 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris

Also on the stand was the detective who led the search for the teen, introducing evidence like Na’Ziyah’s red and black Nike gym shoes that were found discarded with some of her clothing in a wooded area.

Also on the stand today was Na’Ziyah’s maternal grandmother, who actually adopted her. Prosecutors asked Annette Harris about Na’Ziyah’s contact with Jarvis Butts outside of their home.

Prosecutor: Did you ever know Na’Ziyah to visit Jarvis Butts at work to assist him there?

Response: Yes there were a couple times when she went up there with his daughter.

Prosecutor: And how would they get there?

Response: He would come and pick them up.

Na’Ziyah’s body has never been found, but prosecutors alleged Butts killed the teen after he found out she was pregnant with his child.

This story was originally published on Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.