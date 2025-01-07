Preliminary hearing continues against suspect in Na’Ziyah Harris case

Posted at 5:50 PM, January 7, 2025
Scripps News Detroit Scripps News Detroit

DETROIT (Scripps News Detroit) — The preliminary hearing for 41-year-old Jarvis Butts in the murder of 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris continued on Tuesday where several witnesses took the stand.

Na'Ziyah Harris photo

Na’Ziyah Harris was last seen on Jan. 9, 2024. (NamUS)

The hearing is expected to continue on Wednesday as the prosecution has six more witnesses who will testify.

On the stand Monday in 36th District Court was the teenager’s aunt, who was in a dating relationship with Butts and has five children with him.

Shannon Harris testified that after her niece went missing, she found inappropriate Instagram messages between Na’Ziyah and Butts.

RELATED | Man charged with impregnating, murdering 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris

Also on the stand was the detective who led the search for the teen, introducing evidence like Na’Ziyah’s red and black Nike gym shoes that were found discarded with some of her clothing in a wooded area.

Also on the stand today was Na’Ziyah’s maternal grandmother, who actually adopted her. Prosecutors asked Annette Harris about Na’Ziyah’s contact with Jarvis Butts outside of their home.

  • Prosecutor: Did you ever know Na’Ziyah to visit Jarvis Butts at work to assist him there?
  • Response: Yes there were a couple times when she went up there with his daughter.
  • Prosecutor: And how would they get there?
  • Response: He would come and pick them up.

Na’Ziyah’s body has never been found, but prosecutors alleged Butts killed the teen after he found out she was pregnant with his child.

This story was originally published on Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company. 

More In:

Related Stories

Jarvis Butts Police Interview
play button

Police Interview of Na’Ziyah Harris’ Suspected Killer Jarvis Butts

In a preliminary hearing the court watches a police interview of Jarvis Butts, who's the suspect in the murder of 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris. More

Jarvis Butts
play button

Jarvis Butts Charged With Murdering 13-Year-Old Na’Ziyah Harris

Jarvis Butts faces murder and sex crime charges for allegedly killing 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris, who prosecutors say he groomed. More

Na'Ziyah Harris photo

Man charged with impregnating, murdering 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris

Prosecutors say Jarvis Butts, 41, murdered 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris after grooming, sexually assaulting and impregnating her. More

TRENDING

Vinnie Politan Investigates graphic
Opening Statements with Julie Grant
Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan

LATEST NEWS

Na'Ziyah Harris photo
Sean M. Higgins, the driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road, appears at the county courthouse
male defendant in court

SCRIPPS NEWS