Man charged with impregnating, murdering 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris

DETROIT (Scripps News Detroit) — A man faces murder and sex crime charges for allegedly killing 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris, who prosecutors say he groomed, sexually assaulted and impregnated before killing her.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced at a press conference Thursday morning that Jarvis Butts, a 41-year-old Highland Park resident, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of sexually abusive material involving a minor. He will also be charged with sex crimes in two separate cases, involving a now 20-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl, with criminal sexual conduct charges, for offenses that happened when both victims were under the age of 13.

“Mr Butts targeted and befriended women to have sexual relationships with their young daughters,” Worthy said. “He was a classic and export groomer and pedophile. It’s incredibly sad and incredibly unspeakable, and we want to bring justice to her and her family.”

Na’Ziyah was last seen on Jan. 9 getting off a school bus on the city’s east side, about a quarter mile from her home. Worthy confirmed that her body has not been found, but prosecutors believe that they can prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that she is dead in a court of law. The age of Harris’ unborn child is unknown, due to her body not being found.

Worthy said that evidence shows that Butts was with Na’Ziyah the day she was last seen and that several people saw them together in several locations. At 9:30 p.m. on that day, Butts checked into a motel and Na’Ziyah was never seen again, according to Worthy.

“He knew she was pregnant, and we knew he was looking for ways to abort the baby,” Worthy said.

Prosecutors and police said they have gone through an incredible amount of evidence, including 111 gigabytes of video.

They also detailed the events of Jan. 9, 2024, the day Na’Ziyah disappeared. It includes a video of Na’Ziyah getting on the school bus, a selfie that she took on her iPad, a text message she sent to a device associated with Butts and more.

According to prosecutors, she met up with Butts and a co-worker and went to their auto repair shop, and Na’Ziyah was allegedly seen by Butts’ sister.

Other events include:

Butts, the co-worker, and Na’Ziyah were together in the co-worker’s car when they went to Ypsilanti and then returned to the shop on Connor. Butts’s phone places him at these locations.

At 9:30 p.m. to 12:20 p.m., Butts checked into a motel. There is a receipt confirming this as well as his phone placing him at that location.

Na’Ziyah is never seen again after January 9, 2024.

More complete facts and evidence in the case will be introduced on the record in court.

The DPD investigation revealed that Jarvis Butts was well known to Na’Ziyah because he is the father of children with Na’Ziyah’s biological aunt.

It is alleged that Butts sent Na’Ziyah multiple texts of a sexually-explicit nature beginning in September 2022. In return she reportedly sent him sexually explicit photographs of herself.

It is alleged that in September 2023 she texted Butts that she had not had her period, and in November 2023 the evidence reportedly shows that Butts knew that she is pregnant. Officials say his phone records show that he searched online about abortions, abortion pills, and drinking red anti-freeze. On January 10, 2024, it is alleged that Butts was in the Rouge River area in Detroit. The clothing Na’Ziyah was last seen wearing was found in this same area. More complete facts and evidence in the case will be introduced on the record in court, officials say.

Butts is already in custody on another case, Detroit Police said last month.

“This is one of the most difficult cases I have ever been a part of,” Chief James White told the media.

Butts is expected to be arraigned Friday morning. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Butts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

This story was originally written by Kellen Voss at Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.