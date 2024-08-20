Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Suspect in 13-year-old’s disappearance in custody for separate case

Posted at 1:07 PM, August 20, 2024 and last updated 12:41 PM, August 20, 2024
Scripps News Detroit Scripps News Detroit

DETROIT (Scripps News Detroit) — The man suspected in the disappearance of 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris is already in custody on another case, according to Detroit Police who have not identified the man.

Photo of Na'Ziya Harris

Na’Ziya Harris, 13, has not been seen since Jan. 9, 2024. (NamUS)

But loved ones of the teen believe it’s the same man who was in a romantic relationship with another one of Na’Ziyah’s relatives and is a registered sex offender with a conviction involving a sex crime against a minor.

The man, who is in his forties, was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2005 and he spent about ten years in prison.

“He basically came home from prison and went back to his same old activities,” said Jernell Smith-Holland, Na’Ziyah’s great aunt, who said she is one of the relatives who tried to report inappropriate behavior involving the same man a couple of years ago in Macomb County. “This person was named specifically in all three CPS cases and nothing was done,” said Smith-Holland.

Na’Ziyah’s cousin, Kewana Morton, said she also tried. “It’s very frustrating. We have been adamant about not just letting the family know but child protective services know way before Na’Ziyah came up missing.”

In March, as searches to find Na’Ziyah continued, a teenager went to Detroit Police to report the same man had sexually assaulted her beginning in 2015 when she was just seven years old. That man is alleged to have sexually assaulted the girl from June 2015 until June 2016 in a home in Detroit. He’s been charged with two counts of Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct involving a person under the age of 13.

Morton and Smith-Holland are thankful that the girl came forward, and they’re hopeful that they’ll see charges filed against the person responsible for Na’Ziyah’s disappearance.

Last week, Detroit Police presented a warrant request to the prosecutor’s office in Na’Ziyah’s case. Prosecutors say they are reviewing it and that a decision is not expected this week.

“We just need closure,” said Morton. “We absolutely need closure.”

This story was originally published by Kimberly Craig at Scripps News Detroit, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Photo of Na'Ziyah Harris

Suspect in Teen’s Disappearance in Custody on Separate Case

The man has not been identified, but 13-year-old Na'Ziyah Harris' family believes he's a registered sex offender. More

Autumn Olivia Feltner

Missing: Where is Autumn Olivia Feltner?

17-year-old Autumn Olivia Feltner was reported missing August 15 in Dayton, Ohio. More

combo image of man and woman

Missing Wife Trial: Human Remains Found on Dale Warner’s Property

Dee Warner Dee was last seen on April 25, 2021. Her husband, Dale Warner, was arrested and charged in Nov. 2023. More

TRENDING

Woman testifying and man in court
Young woman in court
Sean Finnegan and judge.
Woman anchor in white shirt

LATEST NEWS

man in prison
Na'Ziyah Harris photo
sydney powell appears in court

SCRIPPS NEWS