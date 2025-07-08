Preppy Party Murder Trial: Self-Defense or Murder? | Opening Statements Podcast

As the jury prepares to begin its deliberations in Raul Valle’s case, Julie Grant takes a close look at whether the stabbing was self-defense or murder. Plus, a pediatrician is accused of murdering her daughter while on vacation in Florida. Additionally, the State’s case continues in IA v. Karina Cooper; experts analyze the dramatic 911 call made by the defendant.

Catch up on the case against Raul Valle HERE.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

