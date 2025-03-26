Prosecutors ask judge to deny Kohberger family seating at upcoming trial

Posted at 6:55 PM, March 26, 2025
ADA COUNTY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — Latah County Prosecutors are asking Judge Steven Hippler to reject Bryan Kohberger‘s request to give his family priority seating at his August trial.

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November of 2022.

New court documents filed by the state say Kohberger is asking his family be granted the same rights as the victims’ families. However, prosecutors argue that per Idaho code, “the ‘immediate families of homicide victims’ have constitutional and statutory rights to attend,” but there are no provisions giving family of defendants the same right.

In addition, the state may call members of the Kohberger family to testify at the trial. In which case, the court document outlines, “the State anticipates it will motion the Court, or the Court will on its own accord, generally exclude testifying witnesses from the courtroom so that they cannot hear other witnesses’ testimony.”

