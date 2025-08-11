Prosecutors given permission to return Karen Read’s phone, Lexus

Posted at 2:20 PM, August 11, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — Weeks after she was acquitted of murdering her police officer boyfriend, Karen Read will be getting her phone and vehicle back.

Karen Read sits in court

Karen Read listens to her attorney, David Yannetti, address Judge Beverly Cannone during her trial at Norfolk Superior Court, Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

Read was found not guilty of murdering Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, who prosecutors argued had been hit by her Lexus SUV and left to die in the snow after a night out drinking. Read, who claimed she was innocent and the victim of a cover-up at the hands of prosecutors and police, was convicted of the lesser charge of drinking and driving and was sentenced to probation.

MORE | Karen Read grand juror pleads guilty after leaking information

Read brought in a new attorney after the case, who filed a motion seeking to have the Lexus SUV at the center of the case returned, as well as Read’s personal cell phone, which had also been taken in as evidence in the case.

Prosecutors then filed a motion asking permission from the court to return the items. That motion was granted, according to court dockets reviewed by Court TV. No information on the timeline of the return was immediately available.

When Read gets the vehicle back, she will likely need to have it repaired. The SUV’s broken taillight was a central point in her criminal case.

More In:

Related Stories

file photo of karen read in court
play button

Karen Read Grand Juror May Face Prison for Disclosing Secretive Details

Jessica Leslie could face prison, probation and fines for disclosing witness names and other info about the Karen Read federal grand jury. More

Karen Read, who is accused of killing her boyfriend Boston police Officer John O'Keefe, in 2022, during her murder trial at Norfolk Superior Court

Karen Read grand juror pleads guilty after leaking information

Jessica Leslie, who served as a grand juror in Karen Read's case, pleaded guilty to a count of criminal contempt in federal court. More

Lexus SUV outside a suburban home
play button

Karen Read Files Motion to Have Her Lexus SUV Returned

Karen Read filed a motion for the Court to return her 2021 Lexus LX 570. She also wants her cell phone back. More

TOP STORIES

alex murdaugh appears in court