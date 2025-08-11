Prosecutors given permission to return Karen Read’s phone, Lexus

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — Weeks after she was acquitted of murdering her police officer boyfriend, Karen Read will be getting her phone and vehicle back.

Read was found not guilty of murdering Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, who prosecutors argued had been hit by her Lexus SUV and left to die in the snow after a night out drinking. Read, who claimed she was innocent and the victim of a cover-up at the hands of prosecutors and police, was convicted of the lesser charge of drinking and driving and was sentenced to probation.

Read brought in a new attorney after the case, who filed a motion seeking to have the Lexus SUV at the center of the case returned, as well as Read’s personal cell phone, which had also been taken in as evidence in the case.

Prosecutors then filed a motion asking permission from the court to return the items. That motion was granted, according to court dockets reviewed by Court TV. No information on the timeline of the return was immediately available.

When Read gets the vehicle back, she will likely need to have it repaired. The SUV’s broken taillight was a central point in her criminal case.