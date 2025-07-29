Karen Read files formal request asking for Lexus, phone back

Posted at 3:26 PM, July 29, 2025
DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — One month after she was acquitted of murdering her boyfriend, Karen Read is asking prosecutors to return the alleged weapon in her case.

A photo of Karen Read’s Lexus SUV was submitted into evidence during her trial. (Norfolk Superior Court)

A jury found Read not guilty of hitting her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die in the snow; she was convicted of drinking and driving and sentenced to probation.

Now, through her attorney Steven Boozang, Read has filed a formal request with Norfolk Superior Court asking for the return of her 2021 Lexus LX 570 and her personal cell phone. The Lexus, which was taken into police custody in the hours after O’Keefe was found dead on the lawn of a friend’s home, was key evidence in her murder trial. While prosecutors pointed to the vehicle’s broken taillight as evidence of Read’s guilt, her defense attorneys suggested that investigators had planted pieces of the taillight in an attempt to frame their client.

The filing says Read’s team has “attempted to negotiate” the return of the property with prosecutor Adam Lally, but “has not heard back.”

