Ashlee Buzzard rearrested after missing daughter’s body found

Posted at 1:47 PM, December 23, 2025
Scripps News San Luis Obispo Scripps News San Luis Obispo and Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. (Scripps News San Luis Obispo/Court TV) — Police have arrested the mother of missing child Melodee Buzzard for a second time amid reports that the 9-year-old’s body has been found.

Video taken by neighbors and obtained by Scripps News San Luis Obispo shows Ashlee Buzzard, 40, being led away from her Mars Avenue home in Vandenberg Village by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials on Tuesday morning.

One neighbor described the incident as quiet and quick, starting shortly before 7:45 a.m. The neighbor says authorities banged on the door with a metal tool and eventually used it to pry open the door and gain access to the home.

The screen door on the front of the Mars Avenue home now sits slightly ajar, appearing to be unable to close following the arrest. Melodee’s paternal grandmother told Scripps News San Luis Obispo that detectives notified her that the child’s body had been found.

A sheriff’s spokesperson has not responded to Scripps News San Luis Obispo’s requests for comment on the incident.

Melodee was last seen Oct. 9 during a three-day road trip that authorities say the mother and daughter took, spanning as far east as Nebraska.

The investigation into her disappearance began Oct. 14 when school administrators notified authorities of the girl’s prolonged absence.

