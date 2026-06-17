Rex Heuermann to appear in plain clothes at sentencing for 7 murders

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (Court TV) — After pleading guilty to killing seven women whose bodies were found buried along a stretch of New York’s Gilgo Beach, Rex Heuermann is expected to appear in street clothing at his sentencing on Wednesday.

Heuermann, 62, pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder in the deaths of Sandra Costilla, 28; Valerie Mack, 24; Jessica Taylor, 20; Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25; Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; and Amber Costello, 27, at a hearing in April. The victims were all working in the sex trade at the time of their deaths. While Heuermann only pleaded guilty to seven charges of murder, his allocution included his admission that he also killed Karen Vergata, 34.

While his family isn’t expected to appear at Wednesday’s sentencing, Heuermann is preparing to wear plain clothes. Bob Macedonio, who represents Heuermann’s ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, told Court TV on Tuesday that he had personally picked up the dry cleaning so Heuermann would have clothes to wear at the hearing.

Heuermann killed his victims from 1993 to 2010; their remains wouldn’t be found or identified for years. Heuermann was arrested in 2023 and was initially only charged with three of the murders to which he had initially been linked by DNA. At the time of his arrest, Heuermann was a married father of two who lived on Long Island and worked as an architect in Manhattan.

Investigators said they tracked Heuermann down by linking him to a first-generation Chevrolet Avalanche that a witness to Costello’s disappearance had seen. That discovery led to a trove of cellphone records linking burner phones used to arrange meetings to taunting calls made to a victim’s relative and other calls to Brainard-Barnes’ phone after her disappearance. Heuermann’s cellphone records and American Express records lined up with the locations where the burner phones were used, prosecutors said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said that had the case gone to trial, he would have presented some of the 120 terabytes of evidence collected, which includes more than 7,015 pages of documents. Among the evidence were searches performed by an account linked to Heuermann between March 2022 and June 2023 that included “why could law enforcement not trace the calls made by the long island serial killer,” “Long Island Serial Killer update,” “America’s 5 most notorious old cases,” and the names of his victims.

Tierney said he expects Heuermann to be sentenced to three consecutive life terms plus 100 years.

After his sentencing, Heuermann has agreed to cooperate with the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit, his attorney said. Michael J. Brown, who has represented the defendant since his arrest, told the media after his client pleaded guilty that “When Rex decided that he wanted to accept responsibility and didn’t want to proceed to trial from a defense standpoint, we then pivoted and did our best to protect his interest.”

Brown said he expects Heuermann to speak at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing and said he believed his client felt a “sense of relief” after admitting to the crimes.