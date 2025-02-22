Rose Petal Murder Trial: Zachary Hughes Takes the Stand | Court TV Podcast

Zachary Hughes, a Juilliard-trained concert pianist, stands trial on charges that he brutally murdered a woman whose body was found surrounded by rose petals. Christina Parcell was in the midst of a bitter child custody battle when she was found with approximately thirty-one stab wounds in her home. What would lead Hughes to commit such a heinous act? This episode of the Court TV Podcast features Hughes’ testimony from 2/19/2025 as he tells the jury his side of the story.

For more on the Rose Petal Murder Trial, CLICK HERE.