Rose Petal Murder Trial: Zachary Hughes Takes the Stand | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, February 22, 2025
Zachary Hughes, a Juilliard-trained concert pianist, stands trial on charges that he brutally murdered a woman whose body was found surrounded by rose petals. Christina Parcell was in the midst of a bitter child custody battle when she was found with approximately thirty-one stab wounds in her home. What would lead Hughes to commit such a heinous act? This episode of the Court TV Podcast features Hughes’ testimony from 2/19/2025 as he tells the jury his side of the story.

