SC v. Zachary Hughes: Rose Petal Murder Trial

Posted at 9:03 AM, January 13, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Court TV) — A concert pianist known for memorizing Beethoven’s sonatas will stand trial in February on charges he brutally murdered a woman whose body was found surrounded by rose petals.

Zachary Hughes is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the death of Christina Parcell. Parcell was stabbed approximately 31 times in her home on Oct. 13, 2021.

At the time of his arrest, police said Hughes, a Juilliard-trained pianist, had no criminal history. Investigators linked Hughes to Parcell through Hughes’ friend, John Mello. At the time of Parcell’s death, she was in a custody battle with Mello over their shared daughter and Mello was facing charges of custodial interference for taking the child out of the country.

Prosecutors say they found approximately 1,769 WhatsApp messages sent between Hughes and Mello, including one where Mello asked the defendant to harass Parcell. Additional evidence against Hughes includes a Ring video showing a person leaving Parcell’s home and riding a bicycle out of the neighborhood; a search warrant revealed a bike matching that in the video at Hughes’ home.

Hughes’ defense has maintained his innocence and has instead pointed at Parcell’s fiancé, Bradly Post, as a potential suspect. Post, who called 911 after finding Parcell’s body, is not charged in her death but is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and buggery.

Hughes’ trial was scheduled to begin Jan. 13, however it was rescheduled before proceedings began after the court determined more potential jurors were needed.

