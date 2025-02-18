Zachary Hughes' Defense Tells Jury He 'Wants to Tell You What Happened'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Defense attorney Mark Moyer presents opening statements in Zachary Hughes' trial, who's poised to take the stand to 'tell you what happened.' Hughes is accused of murdering Christina Parcell, who was stabbed dozens of times in her home. (2/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?