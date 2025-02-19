Zachary Hughes' Testimony Leads to John Mello's Arrest

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
John Mello, the man who shared a child with victim, Christina Parcell, has been arrested. While on the stand, Zachary Hughes said Mello offered him $10,000 to kill Parcell, which led to his arrest. (2/19/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?