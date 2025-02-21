Christina Parcell's Sister: 'Without Remorse There is No Rehabilitation'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Tina Parcell, sister of victim Christina Parnell, urged the judge to give Zachary Hughes life in prison for killing her sister. Tina insisted Hughes wasn't remorseful, wanted to kill, and would do it again. (2/20/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?