Christina Parcell's Sister: 'Without Remorse There is No Rehabilitation'

Tina Parcell, sister of victim Christina Parnell, urged the judge to give Zachary Hughes life in prison for killing her sister. Tina insisted Hughes wasn't remorseful, wanted to kill, and would do it again. (2/20/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Curmudgeonly judge lays down the law.

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Zachary Hughes Sentenced to Life in Prison

Splitscreen of 2 handsome men in sharp suits.

Zachary Hughes' Father: My Son Did What He Felt He Had to Do

Wide shot of a courtroom

Christina Parcell's Sister: 'Without Remorse There is No Rehabilitation'

splitscreen of 2 men in fancy suits

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Catch Up on State and Defense Closings

Hughes Verdict

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Benjamin Elliott & Sister

TX v. Benjamin Elliott: Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial

Walt Wilkins & Zachary Hughes

Prosecution: Zachary Hughes Is a 'Cold-Blooded Killer'

Monica Sementilli listens to audio in court

'Angry' Monica Sementilli Asks Police About Life Insurance in Interview

Bryan Kohberger DNA

Judge Allows Evidence of DNA Found on Knife Sheath in Bryan Kohberger Case

Zachary Hughes testifies in court

Zachary Hughes Faces Single Question on Cross-Examination

jeffrey ferguson seen in police interrogation video displayed on a screen

Judge Jeffrey Ferguson On Video: 'Convict My Ass, I Did It'

john mello appears in court

John Mello, Arrested During Zachary Hughes' Testimony, Denied Bond

MORE VIDEOS