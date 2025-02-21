Rose Petal Murder Trial: Catch Up on State and Defense Closings

The prosecution and defense delivered closing arguments in the case against Zachary Hughes, who was accused of murder and other charges related to the death of Christina Parcell, whose body was found stabbed and surrounded by rose petals. (2/20/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

splitscreen of 2 men in fancy suits

Hughes Verdict

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Benjamin Elliott & Sister

TX v. Benjamin Elliott: Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial

Walt Wilkins & Zachary Hughes

Prosecution: Zachary Hughes Is a 'Cold-Blooded Killer'

Monica Sementilli listens to audio in court

'Angry' Monica Sementilli Asks Police About Life Insurance in Interview

Bryan Kohberger DNA

Judge Allows Evidence of DNA Found on Knife Sheath in Bryan Kohberger Case

Zachary Hughes testifies in court

Zachary Hughes Faces Single Question on Cross-Examination

jeffrey ferguson seen in police interrogation video displayed on a screen

Judge Jeffrey Ferguson On Video: 'Convict My Ass, I Did It'

john mello appears in court

John Mello, Arrested During Zachary Hughes' Testimony, Denied Bond

wide shot of a courtroom

Jury Will See DNA Evidence Kohberger Wanted Kept Out of Trial

redheaded defendant sits at defense table. He has a grey suit and a beard.

Judge Ashley Disagrees With Hughes Judge Ruling Out Child Porn Evidence

Zachary Hughes said he struck Christina Parcell with a pistol and saw roses, petals and stems scatter before he struck her with a knife over and over. The judge cut Hughes off when he told the jury that the State was hiding proof from them.

Judge Orders Zachary Hughes to Stop Talking

