Evidence: Rose Petals Found Near Christina Parcell's Body At Crime Scene

Kaylen Ford, a crime scene specialist, reviews crime scene photos, which include the rose petals that were scattered around Christina Parcell's body after she was allegedly stabbed more than 30 times by Zachary Hughes. (2/12/25) MORE

brad simpson appears in court

Brad Simpson In Court: Parties Discuss Discovery in Suzanne Simpson Case

zachary hughes watches evidence in court

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Ring Camera Establishes Murder Timeline

online fundraiser for Luigi Mangione

Accused CEO Shooter Luigi Mangione Accepts $300K Fundraiser

Megan Boswell sits in court

Megan Boswell Will Not Testify, Defense Rests

Man holds up a gun in a demonstration.

Expert Weighs In: Could a Prop Gun Have Caused A$AP Relli's Injuries?

Matrina Schmidt Cross-Examination

Defense Raises Possibility of Baby Evelyn Dying of SIDS

Matrina Schmidt

Forensic Pathologist: Evelyn's Cause of Death was 'Homicidal Violence'

David Hoover holds up his hand in court

Megan Boswell's Fingerprints on Foil Wrapped Around Evelyn's Head

split screen photos of monica sementilli and fabio's sister

Fabio Sementilli's Sister Says Family is Estranged From His Daughters

Zachary Hughes and Bradley Post

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Victim's Fiancé Takes the Stand

split screen of deputy and zachary hughes

Officer Describes Murder Scene: Blood on Floor, Drag Marks

