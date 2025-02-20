Prosecution: Zachary Hughes Is a 'Cold-Blooded Killer'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
In the State's closing arguments, prosecutor Walt Wilkins labels Zachary Hughes a 'cold-blooded killer.' Hughes, who admitted to killing Christina Parcell, by allegedly stabbing her more than 30 times in her home. (2/20/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?