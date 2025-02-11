Rose Petal Murder Trial: Victim's Fiancé Takes the Stand

Bradley Post, Christina Parcell's fiancé testifies, saying he saw Parcell's body in the living room 'on her back, and there were petals from a rose.' Zachary Hughes is accused of murdering Parcell, who was stabbed approximately 30 times. (2/11/25) MORE

Officer Describes Murder Scene: Blood on Floor, Drag Marks

'She Hates Me': Megan Boswell's Texts About Evelyn

SJC Publishes Opinion On Karen Read's Fight to Dismiss 2 Charges

Karen Read Says 'Poor Decisions' Led to John O'Keefe's Death

Day 5 Recap: Jurors Shown Items From Where Baby Evelyn Was Found

Donna Adelson Wants Out on Bond: Says She's Being Attacked in Jail

Fabio Sementilli's Sister Recalls Meeting Monica's Lover

Sementilli Money: Witness Explains Divorce Scenario vs. Death Scenario

Megan Boswell Police Interview: 'She Told Us Pieces of the Truth'

'I'm Not Afraid of Taking the Stand': Karen Read Speaks Out

Megan Boswell's Defense Asks About 'Tin Foil Hats'

