Zachary Hughes' Father: My Son Did What He Felt He Had to Do

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
David Hughes, father of defendant Zachary Hughes, addressed the court ahead of his son's sentencing. David apologized to the victim's family but still touted his son's strong moral compass and desire for the truth. (2/20/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?