Rose Petal Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Prosecutors advanced its case that defendant Zachary Hughes had become so deeply enmeshed in the custody battle between John Mello and Christina Parcell that he was Mello’s proxy in custody litigation and was copied on emails with family attorneys. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?