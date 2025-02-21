Trial & Error Sundays

After the Verdict: Inside The Mind of Zachary Hughes

After Zachary Hughes was found guilty of murdering Christina Parcell, a deep dive into his mind and whether he's a narcissist. Plus, Julie Grant sits down with Mia Campos' family to talk about the new charges her alleged killer faces. MORE

Custody Disputes, Murder & Mayhem ,

Sister of Benjamin Elliott Testifies to History of Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial: Defense Focuses On Parasomnias

Twins’ Dad Takes the Stand in Sleepwalking Murder Trial

Video Shows Benjamin Elliott Giving Dying Sister Chest Compressions

Sleepwalking Twin Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statements

Mia Campos' family sits on court tv set

'Justice Is Coming': Mia Campos' Family Reacts to New Charges

grainy footage shows menendez brothers after their parents murder

Menendez Brothers Reveal Prison Bullying in Podcast

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Zachary Hughes Sentenced to Life in Prison

Zachary Hughes' Father: My Son Did What He Felt He Had to Do

Christina Parcell's Sister: 'Without Remorse There is No Rehabilitation'

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Catch Up on State and Defense Closings

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

