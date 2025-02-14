Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win? Premiere Banner

Did Bradley Post Wipe His Phone Clean Before Police Confiscated It?

Jarrad Sparkman, an investigator with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, spoke about evidence collected at the crime scene. Bradley Post, the victim's fiancé, allegedly deleted images from his phone as he waited for police to arrive. (2/14/25) MORE

Officer testifying in court

Lead Investigator Testifies About Jessica Barnes' Death

rachel henry appears in court

Rachel Henry Faces Sentencing for Murder of 3 Children

Defendant scowls as he observe witness on the stand.

Splitscreen of a photo of an adorable baby and a professional-looking man in a suit.

Prosecutor: Megan Boswell Almost Got a Plea Deal

brandon barnes mugshot

Brandon Barnes Discusses 'Sex Addiction' Before Arrest For Wife's Murder

rose petal murder trial players

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Splitscreen of two woman who look like they've seen better days.

Sgt. Robert McDonald Recalls Plotting to Force His Way Into LaCount Home

A photo of a red Jeep is displayed on screen at a trial.

Sgt. Robert McDonald Recalls Finding Alice Kuhn Dead in Jeep

tall, lanky prosecutor stands next to a much shorter female prosecutor at a press conference.

State Determined to Ensure Megan Boswell Never Walks Free Again

split screen showing evelyn boswell and kelly krapf interviewing defense attorney

Megan Boswell's Defense: 'It Was a Fight Worth Fighting'

megan boswell appears in court

Baby Evelyn Murder Trial: Jury Recommends Life With Chance Of Parole

back of Kimberly LaCount's head

Wife and Lover Double Murder Trial: Opening Statements

