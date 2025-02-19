Zachary Hughes: John Mello Offered Me $5K To Kill Christina Parcell

Zachary Hughes said that John Mello offered him $5,000 and then $10,000 to kill Christina Parcell, but Hughes refused money and said he would only act if he truly believed Mello's daughter was in danger. (2/19/25) MORE

Custody Disputes, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

John Mello & Zachary Hughes

Zachary Hughes' Testimony Leads to John Mello's Arrest

Zachary Hughes testifies in court

Zachary Hughes: John Mello Offered Me $5K To Kill Christina Parcell

Zachary Hughes testifies in court

Zachary Hughes Says He Felt 'Sense of Responsibility' In Custody Case

split screen of zachary hughes and christina parcell

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

split screen of zachary hughes and dna analyst

Zachary Hughes' DNA Found Under Christina Parcell's Nails

diagram shows victim Christina Parcell's stab wounds

Medical Examiner: Christina Parcell Had 35 Sharp Force Injuries

Defendant scowls as he observe witness on the stand.

Did Bradley Post Wipe His Phone Clean Before Police Confiscated It?

rose petal murder trial players

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

zachary hughes watches evidence in court

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Ring Camera Establishes Murder Timeline

Zachary Hughes and Bradley Post

Rose Petal Murder Trial: Victim's Fiancé Takes the Stand

Jake Wagner Sentenced

Jake Wagner, Convicted Gunman in Ohio Family Massacre Sentenced

Rita Newcomb sentenced in Ohio Family Massacre Trial

'Am I Going to Jail?' Grandmother Sentenced in Ohio Family Massacre

MORE VIDEOS