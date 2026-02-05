Savannah Guthrie, siblings make plea for mother’s safe return

TUCSON, Ariz. (Scripps News Group) — The children of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, made an emotional public plea Wednesday for their mother’s safe return after she was abducted from her Catalina Foothills home early Sunday morning.

In a social media video, Savannah Guthrie joined her sister Annie and brother to thank supporters and speak directly to their missing mother and her alleged captor.

“On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom Nancy,” Savannah Guthrie said.

The siblings described their mother as a “kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman” and made a direct appeal to her.

“Mama, if you’re listening, we need you to come home. We miss you,” Annie Guthrie said.

Savannah Guthrie emphasized her mother’s urgent medical needs, explaining that Nancy Guthrie requires medication to manage serious health conditions.

“Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer,” Savannah Guthrie said.

The Today Show host then addressed the alleged kidnapper directly, referencing a possible ransom note that was sent to several media outlets, including Scripps News Group of Tucson.

“As a family, we are doing everything we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us,” Savannah Guthrie said.

The FBI said that in light of the Guthrie family’s social media video, they are asking anyone who receives similar notes, ransom demands or tips to notify them immediately.

On Thursday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos will hold a media briefing at 1 p.m. EST.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Group of Tucson.