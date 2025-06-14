SC v. Michael Colucci: Garden Hose Murder Retrial

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (Court TV) — A South Carolina jeweler is standing trial again for the death of his wife, seven years after his first trial ended in a mistrial.

Michael Colucci is accused of murdering Sara Lynn Colucci in May 2015. During his 2018 trial, prosecutors argued Michael strangled Sara to death outside their jewelry business. His defense claimed she hung herself with a garden hose on a fence as Michael sat in their car less than 25 feet away.

Investigators detailed signs of a struggle at the scene, including obvious signs of trauma on Sara’s body. Michael too bore the marks of a fight. His lip was bleeding, and he had scrapes on his arms and hands. He told officers the blood was from performing CPR.

Investigators also noted that Michael’s car, which he claimed to be sitting in while Sara hung herself, had a clear line of sight to the fence in broad daylight.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Lee Marie Tormos ruled the cause of death was asphyxia by neck compression, consistent with strangulation, but could not reach a conclusion on the manner of death. She testified she simply did not have enough information to rule that the death resulted in either a homicide or suicide, and ultimately concluded the manner of death undetermined.

At the time of her death, toxicology tests revealed the presence of cocaine and an alcohol level that was nearly 3 times the state’s blood alcohol limit of .08%.

Testimony from those close to the Coluccis revealed a volatile marriage and financial hardships for the couple. Most rejected the suggestion that Sara would take her own life, but Sara’s mother testified she was a “mean drunk” and could be verbally abusive. Jurors were shown text messages between the couple that ranged from derogatory name-calling to professions of love.

The day Sara died marked 18 years since the death of her first husband. Before arriving at their business, the couple visited the cemetery where her late husband is buried. Prior to that, Michael had met with a civil attorney while Sara waited in the car for him. She passed the time in the car exchanging calls with her mother, texting Michael, and making two brief calls to her psychiatrist’s office. After the cemetery, they stopped at a liquor store.

The judge declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict.

Michael’s second trial is scheduled to begin on June 16 with jury selection.