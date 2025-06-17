VPI Special Report GFX

Garden Hose Murder Retrial: Jeweler Accused of Killing Wife

Michael Colucci is facing a retrial in the 2015 death of his wife, Sara Colucci. At his 2018 trial, prosecutors argued Michael strangled Sara to death outside their jewelry business. His defense claimed she hung herself with a garden hose. (6/16/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Judge Justin Beresky said Lori Daybell was examined after she argued she was too sick for court, and from a medical standpoint, there's no clinical reason for her to miss court.

Judge Asks Lori Daybell Why She's 'Not Medically Able to Proceed'

Audio of Lori Daybell was captured Monday before proceedings were postponed until Wednesday due to illness. Daybell scolded the judge for dragging her out of bed when she was sick.

Daybell to Judge: 'Are You Gonna Drag Me In Here Like You Did Today?'

New Hampshire governor rejects Pamela Smart's latest request for a sentence reduction hearing. Smart orchestrated the 1990 murder of her husband by convincing the 15-year-old boy she was having an affair with to shoot him.

Pamela Smart Sentence Reduction Hearing Request Denied

Gerhardt Konig's Wife Wants To Testify Against Him

Judge to Jordan Henning: 'I Do Not Believe You At All'

Jordan Henning Claims Abuse, Admits Fetlife Membership

Jordan Henning Seeks Lighter Sentence for Killing Wife, Cites Her Abuse

'Labyrinths of Lies': Linda Stermer Sentenced for Husband’s Burning Death

'You're An Awful Human Being': Todd Stermer's Family Confronts Linda

Linda Stermer Says She Is 'Innocent And Wrongly Convicted' At Sentencing

Ingolf Tuerk, Convicted of Killing Wife Kathleen McLean, Is Sentenced

