Garden Hose Murder Trial: Judge Dismisses Indictment Without Prejudice

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Judge Roger Young quashed Michael Colucci’s indictment after a retired SLED agent admitted he failed to turn over a key statement from Sara Lynn Colucci’s mother about Sara expressing suicidal thoughts weeks before her death. (6/17/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?