Search for killer after 14-year-old Emily Pike found dismembered

MESA, Ariz. (Scripps News Phoenix) — An employee who worked at the group home where Emily Pike was missing before she disappeared is offering new insight into what happened, one day after the Arizona Department of Child Safety opened an investigation into the home.

Pike, 14, was found dismembered off of U.S. 60 northeast of Globe, Ariz., weeks after she was reported missing from the Mesa group home.

“It hurts to know that she’s not going to be around,” said Emily’s uncle, Allred Pike Jr. He smiled while sharing memories about his niece. Allred is now serving as a spokesperson for the Pike family. “You got to look at that smile to see that she was full of life,” said Allred.

Allred said it’s been especially hard on the family with his brother, Emily’s dad, behind bars for arson and criminal damage. The family is working to get special permission for him to come to his daughter’s services.

“That’s the hardest part is, my brother’s not able to be here,” said Allred. “When she went missing, he was calling and asking if she had been found yet.”

Their focus right now, Allred said, is planning that funeral and letting the investigation play out.

“She’s become a symbol, and we’ve just got to keep raising awareness on missing and murdered Native Americans,” said Allred.

He said they want to make sure the person that did this can’t hurt anyone else.

Vigils, walks, and even a day of action at the Arizona Capitol have been held in Emily’s honor.

The teen was living in a group home in Mesa when she was reported missing, and weeks passed until her body was found.

“We want justice, and we’re not going to be quiet until we get it,” said Emily’s aunt, Alyssa Dosela.

Dosela told ABC15 there was about a week period before the teen’s mom was notified that she was missing.

On Wednesday, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office told Scripps News Phoenix that although they don’t have any solid persons of interest or suspects, they do have surveillance video that could help with the case. GCSO said they are generating leads and also getting tips, but they couldn’t provide any other details.

Scripps News Phoenix was also told that investigators don’t believe Emily was killed at the location where she was found.

Wednesday, an employee with the group home company in Mesa spoke with Scripps News Phoenix. She said it is their policy to notify police and the DCS hotline if a child leaves the home without permission. That group home manager also said this had put staff and the kids in crisis.

Emily was not in DCS’s care. She and her family are part of the San Carlos Apache Tribe.

This week, Scripps News Phoenix learned the state opened a licensing inquiry into the Mesa group home, and the state has a contract with the company. A spokesperson for DCS sent a statement in an email that read in part:

“At this time, the Department does not believe any action taken, or not taken, by the group home caused the terrible outcome in this case. We have opened a licensing inquiry to determine whether appropriate steps were taken by the group home during this incident.”

This story was originally written by Ashley Holden for Scripps News Phoenix, an E.W. Scripps Company.