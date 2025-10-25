Search for missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard: A timeline

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. (Scripps News San Luis Obispo) — The search for missing 9-year-old Vandenberg Village girl Melodee Buzzard has entered its second week.

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson on Wednesday told Scripps News San Luis Obispo there was no new information to release; however, a timeline of events in her case was provided.

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Investigation

2023 — Most recent photo of Melodee

August 2025 — Last sighting by Lompoc Unified School District

October 7, 2025 — Verified sighting of Melodee and her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, at the beginning of a road trip to Nebraska. Ashlee returned to Lompoc without Melodee.

October 14, 2025 — Welfare check request made by Lumpoc Unified School District prompts the onset of a missing person investigation. Ashlee was contacted at her home and could not provide a reasonable explanation of Melodee’s whereabouts.

October 15, 2025 — Detectives execute a search warrant at the Buzzard home; Melodee is not located, and investigators say Ashlee remains “uncooperative.”

October 18, 2025 — FBI joins the investigation

The child was reported missing on Oct. 14 after school administrators reported her lengthy absence from an independent studies program. She’s considered at-risk due to her age and the length of time her whereabouts have been unknown.

Flyers are now up around the community, along with signs posted in front of the mother’s home, many with “Where is Melodee?” written on them.

Authorities say the girl’s mother, Ashlee Buzzard, has remained uncooperative with the investigation.

She was seen leaving her Mars Avenue home on Wednesday afternoon. Neighbors tell community reporter Crystal Bermudez that when Ashlee returned, Child Welfare Services once again tried but was unable to make contact with her.

Authorities say search warrants previously served at the Mars Avenue home did not yield any information as to Melodee’s whereabouts. They add that searches of the surrounding areas have also been conducted.

Local, state and federal agencies are now all involved in the investigation.

Authorities previously said the last known sighting of Melodee was Oct. 7 when she was with her mother. The sheriff’s office states Ashlee may have driven her daughter in a rented White Chevrolet Malibu to locations as far as Nebraska, adding that when Ashlee returned home, Melodee was no longer with her.

“The Sheriff’s Office shares the community’s concern for Melodee’s safety and is committed to bringing her home,” said Sheriff Bill Brown in a press release. “We are grateful to the media for disseminating Melodee’s photo and the information surrounding her disappearance far and wide, which we hope will help us solve this perplexing case. We are hopeful that Melodee might be with someone – perhaps an extended family member or friend – who may not be aware of the circumstances of her disappearance.”

Authorities released a photo of Melodee when her disappearance was announced, but say it’s at least two years old and that she may look different now. She’s described as currently being around 4’6’’, 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

While many people in the community are concerned about Melodee and want to help locate her, the sheriff’s office is asking that people refrain from conducting their own investigations or searches, as that could interfere with the law enforcement investigation or duplicate ongoing operations.

Anyone with information about Melodee’s location is asked to report it by speaking with detectives or leaving an anonymous tip:

Detectives Line: (805) 681-4150

Anonymous Tip Line: (805) 681-4171

Online Tips: SBSheriff.org

This story was originally written by Kathrene Herndon for Scripps News San Luis Obispo, an E.W. Scripps Company.