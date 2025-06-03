Shackled Taylor Schabusiness blows a kiss at hearing in battery case

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (Court TV) — Convicted killer Taylor Schabusiness blew a kiss to the camera as she was wheeled into the courtroom while shackled Tuesday for a hearing in her battery case.

Schabusiness is serving a life sentence at Taycheedah Correctional Institution after she was convicted of murdering Shad Thyrion during a drug-fueled sexual encounter. While in custody, prosecutors say she attacked a prison guard in July 2024.

A criminal complaint reviewed by Court TV alleges that Schabusiness requested medical attention for a staple in her arm. While a nurse went to get tweezers to help her, Schabusiness allegedly “lunged” at the nurse. The prison guard intervened, allowing the nurse to escape, but Schabusiness then allegedly attacked the guard, hitting her in the head with a tray and swinging a metal table at her.

In April, Schabusiness was tackled in court during her preliminary hearing after she lunged at her attorney, Curtis Julka. Guards immediately tackled her to the ground and removed her from the courtroom. The hearing resumed a short while later, with Schabusiness participating via Zoom. Judge Anthony Nehls said he found she had “waived her right to be present” due to her behavior. Julka asked the judge to withdraw from the case, citing the attack. Judge Nehls said he could withdraw following the hearing, which then proceeded.

Defense attorney Christopher Froelich appeared in court Tuesday alongside Schabusiness, where a trial date was set for her battery case. Froelich also represented the defendant during her murder trial.

The defense and prosecution requested a three-day jury trial. Judge Nehls set a start date of October 27. A hearing was also scheduled for October 8 to address whether she’ll be restrained at trial.

Froelich also asked Judge Nehls if he felt like he needed to recuse himself from the case since he witnessed Schabusiness lunge at Julka. The judge then said he “doesn’t think one way or the other about it.”