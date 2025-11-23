Shanda Vander Ark returns to court, blaming attorney for guilty verdict

MUSKEGON, Mich. (Court TV) — A woman convicted of torturing and killing her teenage son is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday in her latest bid for a new trial.

Shanda Vander Ark was convicted of murdering her son, 15-year-old Timothy Ferguson, who weighed only 69 pounds when he died. Vander Ark was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus an additional 50-100 years after evidence showed her son was handcuffed, forced to sleep in a closet, starved and left in ice baths for hours at a time.

At a hearing this summer appealing her conviction, Vander Ark’s appellate attorney, Ronald Ambrose, raised questions about both her competency and the effectiveness of her trial attorney.

Judge Matthew Kacel denied the motion for a new trial based on Vander Ark’s competency but found that “legitimate issues regarding defense strategy” had been raised, warranting an evidentiary hearing.

Vander Ark was not present when her trial attorney, Fred Johnson, delivered closing arguments; after experiencing a “significant downturn in her mental health,” the defendant left the courtroom and did not return, even for the reading of the verdict. When Johnson addressed the jury for closing arguments, he told them that Vander Ark “committed manslaughter. [Vander Ark] caused this boy’s death, but [she] didn’t intend to.”

Ambrose says that Vander Ark has steadfastly maintained her innocence, and “never consented to that kind of argument, never consented to a lesser-included offense.” Hours after the verdict, Johnson joined Court TV for an interview in which he said Vander Ark “doesn’t think she’s guilty of this offense.”

Judge Kacel found the potential for that discrepancy concerning, saying that if Vander Ark did not authorize her attorney to concede guilt to voluntary manslaughter, “That is a pretty significant issue which many times leads to reversal and a new trial if that can actually be proved true.” Kacel said he would need to hear from Johnson himself and also suggested that Vander Ark should attend in person.