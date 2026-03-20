‘I didn’t fake anything’: Shanda Vander Ark fights for new trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. (Court TV) — Convicted killer Shanda Vander Ark returned to the witness stand on Friday, where she continued to blame her dead son for his own death as she pushes for a new trial.

Vander Ark was convicted of murder in the death of her son, 15-year-old Timothy Ferguson, who had special needs. Ferguson weighed only 69 pounds when he died; his death certificate listed dehydration among his causes of death. Evidence shown during her trial showed that the child was handcuffed, forced to sleep in a closet, left in ice baths for hours at a time and was starved.

Following her conviction, Vander Ark appealed, claiming ineffective assistance of counsel. At a hearing in November on the motion, Vander Ark was unable to testify after claiming she felt “like garbage” and requested an adjournment. Four months later, the hearing continued in Judge Matthew Kacel’s Muskegon County courtroom.

From the witness stand on Friday, Vander Ark continued to blame the victim’s own behavior for his eventual death, saying that he chose to isolate himself, and “He did not care to tell the truth, hardly at all.” She conceded that in May 2022, Ferguson had been 104 pounds, but could not say why he lost so much weight before his death two months later.

Vander Ark bemoaned her conditions behind bars from the witness stand, saying she was in a maximum security facility, “isolated by myself in a room,” for 17 1/2 months before her trial. Prosecutors countered, “Was Timothy also locked in a room and isolated? What impact did locking him away, isolated, have on his mental health?” Vander Ark responded, “I have no idea how to answer that.”

Vander Ark’s mental health became a focal point at her trial when she was unable to continue her testimony after appearing to vomit on the stand when she was shown a picture of her son. On Friday, prosecutors accused her of faking the incident: “Are you aware there was no vomit in that trash can once you left the courtroom? It’s because you faked the vomit, correct?” Vander Ark responded, “I didn’t fake anything. I dry heave all the time.”

The defendant claims that she continues to suffer from dissociative episodes when she has panic attacks, but prosecutors attacked that claim by having her read from a medical report authored by a doctor who evaluated her. “Her purported memory loss was noticeably selective and only involved the actions that allegedly caused the victim’s passing. Thus, Ms. Vander Ark cannot be considered a credible historian,” Vander Ark read from the report. “That’s not true,” she muttered under her breath, after.

Vander Ark told Kacel on Friday that her court-appointed defense attorney at trial, Fred Johnson, rarely came to meet with her and failed to follow her instructions during the trial. Pressed by Kacel, Vander Ark said that she was concerned about Johnson’s performance before her trial, but admitted she never tried to alert the court. “I didn’t want to speak out of turn,” she said.

Talking about trial strategy, she said that Johnson only focused on allegations of child abuse, which formed the basis for the charge of felony murder that she faced. “On the child abuse charge, it was ‘intentionally and knowingly,’ Vander Ark explained. “I didn’t even realize second-degree would be an option until the day of jury selection.”

Kacel said he would take the matter under advisement and issue a written ruling on the motion.