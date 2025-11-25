IWAK S3 Finale Banner

Deja Vu? Shanda Vander Ark Claims Another Medical Issue

Shanda Vander Ark, who had a hearing set for Tuesday morning, is claiming that she's experiencing another medical issue, which may prevent her from participating in the hearing. Vander Ark claimed a medical issue during her murder trial. (11/25/25) MORE

Appeals, Child Abuse, Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

Zachary Adams' former defense attorney, Jennifer Thompson

Zach Adams' Former Attorney: 'Felt Overwhelmed, Dealt With Hostile Judge'

Jennifer Nichols

Lead Prosecutor from Zachary Adams' Murder Trial Takes Stand

Zachary Adams takes stand

Zachary Adams: 'I Never Admitted to Killing Holly Bobo'

danny masterson appeal

Danny Masterson Wants Rape Convictions Tossed

Jimmy Ray Rodgers in court

Convicted Killer Jimmy Ray Rodgers Says Mark Sievers Didn't Kill Wife

Fil photo of Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell

Supreme Court Rejects Appeal From Ghislaine Maxwell

A judge has denied an appeal from Lyle and Erik Menende

Judge Denies New Trial for Menendez Brothers

Menendez brothers booking photos

Listen: Audio Released From Menendez Brothers' Parole Board Hearings

Carly Gregg in court

Carly Gregg Appeals Conviction For Mom's Murder To MS Supreme Court

Erik Menendez photo

Lyle Menendez Faces Parole Board After Erik Denied Release

