Sheila Agee: ‘If I could, I would trade places’ with murder victim

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Court TV) — Sheila Agee took the stand in her own defense on Wednesday, describing her relationship with victim Brooklyn Sims and denying she would have ever caused her harm.

Agee is charged with murdering Sims, who was shot and killed by Agee’s son, Keith Agee. Prosecutors say Sheila encouraged Keith to shoot Sims, who was the mother of his child.

Sheila testified that she first met Sims when Sims was 15 years old. She recalled Sims being extremely quiet during their initial meetings. Sheila said Keith brought Sims back to the house later and announced she was pregnant. The couple moved in with Sims’ mother, but their relationship was tumultuous.

Sheila described forming a close bond with Sims after she and her son broke up, regularly picking up their daughter, Caycee, on weekends and becoming friends with Sims’ family. She even helped plan Caycee’s first birthday party.

Sheila testified that Keith accused her of caring more about Sims than him, and said that she had to be careful when she was communicating with her son via text. She said that she didn’t take Keith’s threatening messages literally, including when he said he was coming over. She described how Keith would regularly call Sims derogatory names.

The defense witness also addressed accusations Keith made about Sims having gonorrhea, explaining that Sims had actually been diagnosed with a vaginal infection after seeing a doctor.

When questioned about text messages where Keith wrote “I’m going to shoot that bitch” among other threats, Sheila testified that she wasn’t taking his messages seriously at the time. Sheila recounted increasingly hostile messages from her son, including one where he referenced gonorrhea, which he believed he had contracted via Sims. Sheila said in the messages she was trying to make Keith believe she was on his side, but wasn’t worried about him actually shooting anyone.

As the messages escalated, Sheila testified that she tried to defuse the situation and that she didn’t believe Keith would actually drive to their location.

When directly asked if there was anything she said to encourage or motivate Keith to harm Sims, Sheila firmly stated, “I would never harm Brooklyn.”

Sheila testified that these types of heated exchanges were normal with her son. She broke down in tears as she told the jury, “If I could, I would trade places with Brooklyn … I would give up my life for her.”

