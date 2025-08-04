FL v. Sheila Agee: STD Revenge Mom Murder Trial

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida woman is standing trial for allegedly encouraging her son to murder the mother of his child.

Sheila Agee is charged with principal first-degree premeditated murder, according to documents obtained by Court TV. Prosecutors say Sheila encouraged Keith Agee to shoot Brooklyn Sims on August 11, 2023.

MORE | FL v. Keith Agee: STD Revenge Killing Trial

Keith was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in December 2023. At trial, Keith confessed to shooting Sims, with whom he shared a child, because he contracted a sexually transmitted disease. Keith confronted Sims at the Home Depot, where she worked with Sheila.

Investigators uncovered text messages between Keith and Sheila, in which Sheila “called him a ‘mf b***h’ if he did not kill Sims,” according to an affidavit. Sheila even allegedly told Keith to kill Sims at their workplace so his child didn’t have to witness it.

Sheila first stood trial in November 2024; however, it ended in a mistrial “after jurors said they were concerned for their physical safety while deliberating,” reported Pensacola News Journal. While declaring the mistrial, the judge also criticized the actions of one juror who was caught playing a crossword puzzle during the trial and deliberations.

Jury selection begins August 4.