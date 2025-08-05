Friends, Co-Workers Describe Shooting Death of Brooklyn Sims

- Watch Live
Witnesses describe the shooting death of Brooklyn Sims. Keith Agee was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing Sims, the mother of his child at Home Depot because he thought she gave him an STD. (8/5/25) MORE
