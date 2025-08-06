Keith Agee: My Mother 'Never Wanted Me to Hurt Brooklyn'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Keith Agee takes the stand in his mother, Sheila Agee's trial, where she allegedly encouraged Keith to kill his then-girlfriend, Brooklyn Sims. Keith says that his mother 'never wanted me to hurt Brooklyn and never told him to take her life. (8/6/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?