Brooklyn Sims' Mom Delivers Impact Statement: 'I'll Never Be the Same'

Brooklyn Sims' mother, Cornelia Sims, spoke after Shelia Agee was convicted in her daughter's murder. Cornelia vowed to try and go on for the sake of her 3-year-old granddaughter, who has now lost a mom, dad, and another grandmother. (8/6/25) MORE

Sheila Agee Sentenced to Life Without Parole

Sheila Agee Apologizes to Victims, Won't Seek Forgiveness, Admits Failure

Revenge Mom Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

David Ackerman argued Sheila Agee's texts to Keith Agee were taken out of context. She's accused of helping Keith plot Brooklyn Sims' murder.

Defense Closing: Sheila's No Hero, but Saying Stupid Things Isn't a Crime

Sheila Agee Texts Son, Who Killed Brooklyn Sims: 'Erase The Texts'

Steven Lawson Sentenced in Crystal Rogers Murder Case

State's Closing: Sheila Agee Set Brooklyn Sims Up to Be Murdered

Sheila Agee on Brooklyn Sims: 'I Would Give Up My Life to Have Her Back'

GBI Agent Details Investigation Into Death, Dismemberment of Mindi Kassotis

Defendant's Mother: Keith Agee 'Had Anger Problems, Was Out of Control'

Keith Agee: My Mother 'Never Wanted Me to Hurt Brooklyn'

