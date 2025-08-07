Brooklyn Sims' Mom Delivers Impact Statement: 'I'll Never Be the Same'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Brooklyn Sims' mother, Cornelia Sims, spoke after Shelia Agee was convicted in her daughter's murder. Cornelia vowed to try and go on for the sake of her 3-year-old granddaughter, who has now lost a mom, dad, and another grandmother. (8/6/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?