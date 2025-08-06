Defendant's Mother: Keith Agee 'Had Anger Problems, Was Out of Control'

- Watch Live
Thelma Rivers, defendant Sheila Agee's mother, takes the stand and says that Sheila 'treated Brooklyn Sims like a daughter' and that Keith, who was convicted of Sims' death had 'anger problems and was out of control.' (8/6/25) MORE
