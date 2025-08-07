Sheila Agee Apologizes to Victims, Won't Seek Forgiveness, Admits Failure

- Watch Live
After her murder conviction, Sheila Agee apologized to victim Brooklyn Sims' mother, Cornelia Sims. Agee conceded that she failed as a mother, friend, and grandmother. Agee also admitted that Brooklyn didn't deserve what happened to her. (8/6/25) MORE
