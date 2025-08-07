Revenge Mom Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
After deliberating for just shy of two hours and 45 minutes, a Florida jury has found Sheila Agee guilty of principal first-degree premeditated murder for encouraging her son, Keith Agee, to kill his girlfriend, Brooklyn Sims. (8/6/45) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?