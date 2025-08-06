Defense Closing: Sheila's No Hero, but Saying Stupid Things Isn't a Crime

- Watch Live
David Ackerman argued that Sheila Agee's texts to son Keith Agee were taken out of context. Sheila's accused of helping Keith plot the death of his girlfriend, Brooklyn Sims. Sheila is charged with principal first-degree premeditated murder. (8/6/25) MORE
