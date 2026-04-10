Shelby Nealy stone-faced at sentencing for in-laws’ murders

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Court TV) — A man convicted of killing his wife, his wife’s parents and his wife’s brother stood emotionless as he was sentenced to death on Friday.

Shelby Nealy, 32, pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty and first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Richard Ivancic, 71, Laura Ivancic, 59, and Nicholas Ivancic, 25, whose bodies were discovered, along with their three dogs, in their Tarpon Springs home in 2019. Following his guilty plea, a jury recommended Nealy be sentenced to death.

Following the jury’s verdict, Judge Joseph Bulone held a Spencer hearing, during which Nealy’s defense attorneys presented evidence of trauma to the defendant’s brain, which they said created a propensity for violence. Prosecutors played a portion of Nealy’s police interview in which he discussed the murders.

On Friday, Bulone formally sentenced Nealy to death for each of the three murders. Nealy had no reaction as the judge handed down the sentence.

MORE | FL v. Shelby Nealy: In-Law Massacre Sentencing

The three Ivancic victims were each beaten to death with a hammer; Richard Ivancic and Laura Ivancic’s bodies had been rolled up in rugs, while Nicholas Ivancic’s body was wrapped in a painter’s drop cloth. Police were able to track Laura Ivancic’s 2013 Kia Sorrento, which was missing from the home, to Nealy’s home in Ohio, where he was arrested.

When speaking with police, Nealy confessed to murdering his wife, Jaime Ivancic, 21, in January 2018 and burying her body in the backyard of their home in Pasco County. He explained that he had spent the 11 months after his wife’s death pretending she was alive in conversations with her family. When her family became suspicious, he said he decided to go to their home and kill them.

Nealy was previously sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in Jaime Ivancic’s death.

Jaime Ivancic’s sister, who adopted the couple’s children after Nealy’s arrest, addressed the Court during Friday’s sentencing hearing. She asked the judge to sentence Nealy to death to protect his children. “I do support the death penalty,” she said. “Not out of revenge, but out of necessity for the peace of the children that he left behind. I cannot risk him ever having the opportunity to reach out to them as they grow up to twist the truth, to manipulate their minds, or cause more trauma and confusion than they already endured. They deserve a chance to heal without their biological father trying to reenter their lives or rewrite history.”

Nealy did not speak at the sentencing hearing; his defense had no presentation to offer.

Nealy’s attorneys said that he had filed an appeal.