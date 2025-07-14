FL v. Shelby Nealy: In-Law Massacre Sentencing

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Scripps News Tampa Bay) — The penalty phase for a man who pleaded guilty to killing his ex-wife and her family is underway in Florida.

A jury will decide if Shelby Nealy should be sentenced to death or spend life in prison for the murders of Richard Ivancic, Laura Ivancic and Nicholas Ivancic after he previously pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated cruelty and first-degree murder in their murders.

Richard and Laura were the parents of Nealy’s ex-wife, Jamie Ivancic. James was her brother.

Nealy was arrested in Ohio in 2019 after police caught him with a car stolen from a Tarpon Springs home, where the bodies of Jamie’s family and three dogs were discovered on New Year’s Day.

Less than a week later, Jamie’s body was found near a Port Richey home.

During the investigation, officials learned that after Nealy killed Jamie, he posed as her by sending texts and photos of their two kids to her family to pretend she was still alive. When her family grew suspicious, Nealy traveled to their home in Tarpon Springs and killed the three family members.

In 2023, Nealy pleaded guilty to manslaughter with a weapon for Jamie’s death, reduced from the original first-degree murder charge, and he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

He also pleaded guilty to additional aggravated cruelty and first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Jamie’s mother, father and brother, as well as the dogs. Jurors will be able to recommend life in prison or the death penalty for the murders of her family.