Deputy Recalls Finding Jamie Ivancic's Body Buried in Nealy's Backyard

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Sgt. Joseph Schlotter helped locate Jamie Ivancic's body buried in Nealy's backyard, wrapped in garbage bags with a fractured skull. He also detailed photos of the home showing suspected blood spatter and packages of meat in the bathroom. (7/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?