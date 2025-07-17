In-Law Massacre Sentencing: Victims' Eldest Son Recalls Final Message From Dad

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Richard Ivancic Jr. said he and his family were unable to reach his parents, leading them to call police for a welfare check. Police found Richard Ivancic Sr, his wife Laura and their son Nicholas killed in their home. (7/17/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?