In-Law Massacre Sentencing | Defense Closing Argument

Defense attorney Bjorn Brunvand urged jurors to spare Shelby Nealy the death penalty by arguing that his client isn't a monster, he's a broken man who snapped, regrets it, and deserves mercy in the form of life without parole. (7/25/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

sharp-dressed bald male, older middle-aged attorney argues animatedly in court

In-Law Massacre Sentencing | Defense Closing Argument

Judge Justin Beresky sentences Lori Daybell

'You've Left a Wake of Destruction': Judge Sentences Lori Daybell

Surviving victim Brandon Boudreaux

Victim Brandon Boudreaux: 'Will Always Fear Her For What She Tried To Do'

Larry Woodcock

Emotional Victim Impact Statements: 'Lori Vallow Is The Family Tragedy'

Lori Daybell addresses court

Lori Daybell Complains About Jail Conditions In Statement At Sentencing

lawyer in court

In-Law Massacre Sentencing | Prosecution Closing Argument: Part 2

lawyer in court

In-Law Massacre Sentencing | Prosecution Closing Argument: Part 1

JJ Vallow's biological dad, Todd Trahan

JJ Vallow's Biological Dad: 'I Gave Him Up... I've Dealt With the Torment'

male witness on the stand

Shelby Nealy's Step-Father Testifies That He Will Continue To Love His Son

Lori Daybell

Doomsday Cult Mom Lori Daybell Faces Sentencing in Arizona Cases

female witness on the stand in court

Nealy's Former Attorney: 'He's More Than The Worst Thing He's Ever Done'

james craig graphic

Assistant Testifies About Cyanide Delivered to James Craig's Office

MORE VIDEOS