In-Law Massacre: Officer Describes Crime Scene As Being Like 'Horror Movie'

A responding officer describes the crime scene as being like a 'horror movie,' noting he observed a deceased person as soon as he opened a door. Shelby Nealy faces the death penalty after pleading guilty to the murders of his wife's family. (7/17/25) MORE

Mass Killings, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Shelby Nealy

In-Law Massacre: Officer Describes Crime Scene As Being Like 'Horror Movie'

Kohberger hearing

Judge Lifts Gag Order In Bryan Kohberger Case

sunshine stewart

Teen Arrested in Alleged Murder of Sunshine Stewart

Neighbor testifies in court

Neighbor Says She Saw Shelby Nealy Digging Grave

Richard Ivancic testifies

In-Law Massacre Sentencing: Victims' Eldest Son Recalls Final Message From Dad

photo of Sunshine Stewart

Was Maine Paddleboarder Killed In Targeted Attack?

julie grant interviews attorney and kevin mcgrath

Victim James McGrath's Dad Glad Charges Refiled Against Raul Valle

female judge on the bench

Judge Scolds Ali Defense Attorney For Ignoring Agreed Upon Parameters

close up of a man in a white shirt and black tie. Neck down, can't see his face

Fatima's Boyfriend Admits He Knew She Wasn't Allowed to Date

witness on the stand is pictured from the neck down

Boyfriend: Fatima 'Started Shaking' Upon Learning Dad Was Outside School

Penalty phase for Shelby Nealy

In-Law Massacre Sentencing: Prosecution Opening Statement

Karen Read grand juror

Karen Read Grand Juror Charged With Leaking Information

MORE VIDEOS